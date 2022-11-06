Average price of electricity rises slightly in Spain on Monday, November 7

By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 21:37

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Monday, November 7, the average price of electricity in Spain rises slightly by 7.22 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 7.22 per cent on Monday, November 7, compared to this Sunday 6. Specifically, it will stand at €120.89/MWh.

According to provisional data from the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will be €120.91/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €159.93 euros, while the minimum for the day, of €97.68 euros, will be between 1pm and 2pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation to the gas companies, which on this occasion is slightly negative, at €-0.02/MWh. This has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated (PVPC), or those that, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate or have to renew their contract.

