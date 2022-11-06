By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 18:34

At least two killed and nine injured after tragic incident in Condroz Rally in Belgium

At least two people have died with dozens more injured after a car left the road during the Condroz Rally in Belgium.

As confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office, at least two people are reported to have been killed and nine more injured after a car left the road during the 48th edition of the Condroz Rally in Belgium this afternoon, Sunday, November 6. Sudinfo reported that the deceased were a mother and daughter.

The accident occurred at just before 3:30pm in Moha, a borough of Wanze in Liege. According to taketonews.com, the race organisers insisted that the affected spectators were located in a zone that was officially off-limits to the public. They allegedly requested spectators to move from that zone several times.

Belgium’s Emeric Rary has been named as the driver of the Skoda rally car involved in the tragic accident that took place in wet conditions. He was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment, along with his co-driver, Fabrice Henry.

“The car came to a stop in the neighbour’s yard. Several fire trucks and ambulances arrived at the scene”, a witness told RTL. Apparently, the car collided with a wall in Alphonse Nicolas street and subsequently flipped over the structure and landed on the spectators, as reported by carvrum.com.

