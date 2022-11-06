BREAKING: Four people dead and multiple injured after hit-and-run incident in Madrid’s Torrejón de Ardoz

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 9:54

FOUR people were killed in the early hours of Sunday, November 6 following an intentional hit-and-run in Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid.

Four people died and ten people have been left injured after a horrific hit-and-run incident in Torrejón de Ardoz, a municipality of Spain belonging to the Community of Madrid.

According to the National Police, four people were taken to the hospitals of Coslada, La Princesa and Gregorio Marañón and are in critical condition.

The hit-and-run occurred at around 3 am after a brawl in front of a restaurant at number 6 Avenida de la Constitución in Torrejón de Ardoz.

According to Emergencies 112 of the Community of Madrid, a 70-year-old woman was among those killed.

Three men aged 40, 60 and 17 were also killed in the incident.

Three people were arrested in the town of Seseña after Guardia Civil officers spotted a car driving without a bumper.

A possible fourth suspect is believed to have fled.

Among the injured was a 31-year-old woman who suffered severe head trauma and has been placed in a coma at Torrejón Hospital.

A 50-year-old man was admitted to Coslada Hospital with an open fracture in his leg.

In addition, a 43-year-old man with severe cranioencephalic trauma and leg fracture was taken to Gregorio Marañón Hospital and a 30-year-old woman with a fractured pelvis was admitted to La Princesa Hospital.

According to SUMMA112, 22 medical teams attended the scene.

Hasta el lugar han acudido hasta 22 dotaciones sanitarias de #SUMMA112, @emergenciasCREM, protecciones civiles de municipios cercanos y la ambulancia de la localidad. Además de los fallecidos, ha habido cuatro heridos graves, dos heridos potencialmente graves y dos leves. pic.twitter.com/oSBArftA5W — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) November 6, 2022

