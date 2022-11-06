Elche (Alicante) has already started to prepare for the Christmas holidays

By Linda Hall • 06 November 2022 • 20:29

NATIVITY SCENE: Carlos Gonzalez and Mariola Galiana with some of the 700 figures Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE switches on its Christmas lights on November 25, deliberately timed to coincide with Black Friday shopping.

The lights will remain in place until January 8, after the Three Kings’ long weekend, city hall announced. Installation would begin once the €161,700 contract had been signed, Commerce department sources said.

Meanwhile, city mayor Carlos Gonzalez and Fiestas councillor Mariola Galiana visited the Association de Belenistas where more than 30 of the association’s members were finishing work on the municipal Belen (Nativity Scene), before they began assembling the tableau on November 7.

In 2020 and 2021 it was set up in the Hort del Xocolater owing to the pandemic restrictions, but this year the Nativity Scene returns to its usual location in the Glorieta and will be inaugurated on December 5.

Although work intensifies as Christmas approaches, the Belenistas work year-round, preparing the Belen with its 700 figures and features that include fountains and waterfalls.

Congratulating the association on their “marvellous work” the mayor thanked the association’s members and their president, Jose Perez, for allowing the local population to enjoy a symbol of their cultural identity.

