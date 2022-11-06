By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 7:50

WATCH: HUGE crowds at Gifu Nobunaga Festival witness Japanese actor Takuya Kimura riding on horseback. Image: @0un33p0x725384m/Twitter

VIDEOS showing Japanese actor Takuya Kimura – dressed as 16th-century Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga – riding on horseback to the Gifu Nobunaga Festival, which was witnessed by a HUGE crowd.

Around 15,000 people gathered in Gifu City to witness Japanese actor Takuya Kimura dressed up as an armoured samurai warlord as he rode on horseback through the streets.

Kimura was riding alongside Gifu’s own Hideaki Ito to promote their upcoming film.

People commented about the spectacle online.

“KimuTaku was in Gifu, so I took a look 😗 Actually, I was planning to live stream, but there were too many people so I couldn’t do it because of the bad signal… I’m screaming with the approval of the people around me. He saw me here!” one person said.

“Let’s go! ! ! !” one fan said on Twitter.

“Cool!” another person wrote.

While another person said: “Hideaki Ito and Takuya Kimura! Please pay 😊✨ It was really cool 😭😭😭 Thank you for coming to Gifu 😂🙏”

Showing the massive gathering of fans in Gifu, one person wrote: “I was born and raised in Gifu City, but since I was born, I’ve never seen such people gathered in the centre of Gifu City.”

Another fan shared the moments before Takuya Kimura began his ride: “Preparations before leaving for the Gifu Nobunaga Festival 🤭” they said, “The way you ride a horse is too cool 🫠💕💕”

According to the Japanese news outlet Mainichi, close to one million applied for tickets to witness the parade in person.

