WATCH: HUGE crowds at Gifu Nobunaga Festival witness Japanese actor Takuya Kimura riding on horseback. Image: @0un33p0x725384m/Twitter
Around 15,000 people gathered in Gifu City to witness Japanese actor Takuya Kimura dressed up as an armoured samurai warlord as he rode on horseback through the streets.
Kimura was riding alongside Gifu’s own Hideaki Ito to promote their upcoming film.
People commented about the spectacle online.
“KimuTaku was in Gifu, so I took a look 😗 Actually, I was planning to live stream, but there were too many people so I couldn’t do it because of the bad signal… I’m screaming with the approval of the people around me. He saw me here!” one person said.
キムタクが岐阜にいたので一目見てきました😗本当はライブ配信予定でしたが人多すぎて、電波悪くできず、、、周りの方の了承を得て叫んでます。こっち見てくれました！#岐阜信長祭り#岐阜市#木村拓哉#キムタク pic.twitter.com/Us1uBSweLU
キムタクが岐阜にいたので一目見てきました😗本当はライブ配信予定でしたが人多すぎて、電波悪くできず、、、周りの方の了承を得て叫んでます。こっち見てくれました！#岐阜信長祭り#岐阜市#木村拓哉#キムタク pic.twitter.com/Us1uBSweLU
“Let’s go! ! ! !” one fan said on Twitter.
出陣じゃ〜！！！！#ぎふ信長まつり #木村拓哉#伊藤英明 pic.twitter.com/3b1Dn0n1u5
出陣じゃ〜！！！！#ぎふ信長まつり #木村拓哉#伊藤英明 pic.twitter.com/3b1Dn0n1u5
“Cool!” another person wrote.
かっこいい！#ぎふ信長まつり #キムタク #木村拓哉 pic.twitter.com/SMgeFnDoYB
かっこいい！#ぎふ信長まつり #キムタク #木村拓哉 pic.twitter.com/SMgeFnDoYB
While another person said: “Hideaki Ito and Takuya Kimura! Please pay 😊✨ It was really cool 😭😭😭 Thank you for coming to Gifu 😂🙏”
伊藤英明さんと木村拓哉さんです！お納めください😊✨めっっっっちゃかっこよかった😭😭😭岐阜に来てくれてありがとうございました😂🙏 #ぎふ信長まつり #キムタク #木村拓哉 #伊藤英明 pic.twitter.com/nZoDO74ldG
伊藤英明さんと木村拓哉さんです！お納めください😊✨めっっっっちゃかっこよかった😭😭😭岐阜に来てくれてありがとうございました😂🙏 #ぎふ信長まつり #キムタク #木村拓哉 #伊藤英明 pic.twitter.com/nZoDO74ldG
Showing the massive gathering of fans in Gifu, one person wrote: “I was born and raised in Gifu City, but since I was born, I’ve never seen such people gathered in the centre of Gifu City.”
生まれも育ちも岐阜市だけど生まれてこの方岐阜市中心にこんな人集まったの、見たこと無いぞww#ぎふ信長まつり #キムタク #木村拓哉 #ぎふチャン pic.twitter.com/WVwOABmkJN
生まれも育ちも岐阜市だけど生まれてこの方岐阜市中心にこんな人集まったの、見たこと無いぞww#ぎふ信長まつり #キムタク #木村拓哉 #ぎふチャン pic.twitter.com/WVwOABmkJN
Another fan shared the moments before Takuya Kimura began his ride: “Preparations before leaving for the Gifu Nobunaga Festival 🤭” they said, “The way you ride a horse is too cool 🫠💕💕”
ぎふ信長まつり出発前の準備ですね🤭馬を乗りこなすお姿カッコ良すぎ🫠💕💕#木村拓哉 #伊藤英明 #ぎふ信長まつり #スポット #nineteenbloomcolor #岐阜アパレルメーカー pic.twitter.com/Z1cfPIKMSc
ぎふ信長まつり出発前の準備ですね🤭馬を乗りこなすお姿カッコ良すぎ🫠💕💕#木村拓哉 #伊藤英明 #ぎふ信長まつり #スポット #nineteenbloomcolor #岐阜アパレルメーカー pic.twitter.com/Z1cfPIKMSc
According to the Japanese news outlet Mainichi, close to one million applied for tickets to witness the parade in person.
