Guardia Civil and police now under one roof Orihuela Costa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 06 November 2022 • 18:47

EMERGENCIES CENTRE: Guardia Civil join the Policia Nacional and Policia Local in La Zenia photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA COSTA residents can now lodge a complaint at the new Guardia Civil office in the Emergency Centre in La Zenia.

This is open from 9am until 2pm, Monday to Friday but a prior appointment needs to be made on the www.guardiacivil.es website.

Outside these hours, the service will be provided at the Guardia Civil post in Torre Horadada.

The new Guardia Civil office complements the 24-hour Policia Local presence at the Emergency Centre, together with the Policia Nacional office which issues NIE numbers and residence certificates from 9am to 1pm, Monday to Friday and attends to the public between 8.30am and 2pm, also on weekdays.

“We are most satisfied that all the security forces are occupying the installations that were designed for that purpose,” Public Safety councillor Antonio Sanchez said,

“Members of the public can now find these services under one roof and this also facilitates coordination between the three forces.”

Meanwhile, Emergencies councillor Guillermo Canovas announced that Orihuela city hall would soon be putting out to tender a contract to modify the first floor to accommodate SAMU ambulance teams as well as Proteccion Civil.

