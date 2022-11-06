Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko urges residents not to panic over news of possible evacuation of the city

By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 22:03

Image of the destruction in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: Telegram Vitaliy Klitschko

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has urged the city’s residents to not panic over the news of a possible evacuation having to take place.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, said today, Sunday, November 6, that the city continues to function despite a series of statements from local officials and media reports about a possible evacuation, according to Strana. He assured residents that there is no reason to panic.

“A few days ago, journalists asked me: does the capital have a plan in case of a blackout? I will answer again. You need to have plans for different scenarios of events and emergencies. And be ready to act”, said Klitschko.

As the mayor of Kyiv pointed out, at the moment, the city’s services are actively working to eliminate the problems caused by the disruption of the power supply. He also added that the local authorities are doing everything to provide residents with all the necessary services.

“But we must be prepared for different scenarios, although we expect that the worst will not happen. Therefore, today there is no reason to panic. Kyiv lives and works”, Klitschko stressed.

Earlier today, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, commented that the situation with the provision of electricity in Kyiv remains difficult, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

