Perfect conditions for Carp-R-Us anglers at El Bosquet near Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 06 November 2022 • 23:00

EL BOSQUET: Frequent venue for Carp-R-Us anglers Photo credit: Finca El Bosquet Carp Fisheries

CARP-R-US returned to the El Bosquet fishing complex near Elche for Match 13 of their Autumn 2022 series.

After an early morning fog the day remained overcast, suggesting ideal conditions. This proved to be the case for Pegs 8 to 16, where all the anglers weighed in over 10 kilos.

Retired international, Vinnie Smith, came out tops on Peg 12, giving a masterclass demonstration of fishing the 16-metre pole tight to the far bank for 38.7 kilos.

Roy Dainty on Peg 8 fished his usual pole with bread flake (Bimbo) for 20.5 kilos, whilst Tony Flett using feeder and pellet managed 16.2 kilos.

“All three lost some ‘big uns’,” Steve said.

“Dave Hazell, who complains he never gets a mention was fourth with 14.3 kilos but Steve Higgins, who gets too many mentions, overslept and missed the match.”

With one round left to fish, only a couple of points separate Tony Flett, Jeremy Fardoe and Willie Moons.

“It all depends on next week’s match at Bigastro,” Steve said.

For further information about the visit the www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website or the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.

