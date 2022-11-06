WATCH: British racing driver does doughnuts in Las Vegas, USA

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 8:19

WATCH: World famous racing car driver does doughnuts in Las Vegas, USA. Image: F1/Twitter

AS the world watched on as the Las Vegas GP was officially launched, people witnessed one of the most famous racing car drivers doing doughnuts to entertain the crowd in attendance.

Formula One’s Las Vegas GP has officially launched, which will be running on November 18, next year (2023), and in the countdown to the launch Lewis Hamilton, the world-famous British racing car driver took to the LA street to perform some doughnuts in his Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team car.

F1 posted the video on Twitter alongside the caption: “LEWIS HAMILTON. LAS VEGAS STRIP. WOW. WOW. WOW!”

They later posted a video of the 37-year-old Stevenage-born world champion standing on top of his Mercedes as he acknowledged the crowd.

“Are you not entertained?! 🤩” it read.

People took to social media to comment on the videos.

“Underglow on F1 night races should be mandatory now,” one person wrote.

underglow on F1 night races should be mandatory now https://t.co/p9JgBJOQan — rafael (commissions soon…..) (@rafa_w73) November 6, 2022

Another person wrote: “This is the coolest thing that happened in the 2022 F1 season.”

This is the coolest thing that happened in the 2022 F1 season. https://t.co/xo3ESEBLpy — RagnhiId (@ragnhiId) November 6, 2022

“The Strip 🤝 Lewis Hamilton’s skid playground,” wrote F1LasVegas.

In Lewis Hamilton-related news, earlier this year a person running an account on Twitter dedicated to the Brit and the Mercedes Racing team was exposed as a fraud after claiming he had died.

The person running the well-supported fan account ‘CenturionLewis’ managed to scam F1 giants Mercedes into giving him a tour of their Brackley factories and also watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.