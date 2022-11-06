WATCH: British racing driver does doughnuts in Las Vegas, USA

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 8:19
WATCH: World famous racing car driver does doughnuts in Las Vegas, USA. Image: F1/Twitter
Formula One’s Las Vegas GP has officially launched, which will be running on November 18, next year (2023), and in the countdown to the launch Lewis Hamilton, the world-famous British racing car driver took to the LA street to perform some doughnuts in his Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team car.
F1 posted the video on Twitter alongside the caption: “LEWIS HAMILTON. LAS VEGAS STRIP. WOW. WOW. WOW!”
LEWIS HAMILTON.
LAS VEGAS STRIP.
WOW. WOW. WOW!#LasVegasGP #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/MSWUjd6xXY
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2022
LEWIS HAMILTON.
LAS VEGAS STRIP.
WOW. WOW. WOW!#LasVegasGP #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/MSWUjd6xXY
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2022
They later posted a video of the 37-year-old Stevenage-born world champion standing on top of his Mercedes as he acknowledged the crowd.
“Are you not entertained?! 🤩” it read.
Are you not entertained?! 🤩#LasVegasGP #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/aGYEdKqOgE
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 6, 2022
Are you not entertained?! 🤩#LasVegasGP #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/aGYEdKqOgE
People took to social media to comment on the videos.
“Underglow on F1 night races should be mandatory now,” one person wrote.
underglow on F1 night races should be mandatory now https://t.co/p9JgBJOQan
— rafael (commissions soon…..) (@rafa_w73) November 6, 2022
underglow on F1 night races should be mandatory now https://t.co/p9JgBJOQan
— rafael (commissions soon…..) (@rafa_w73) November 6, 2022
Another person wrote: “This is the coolest thing that happened in the 2022 F1 season.”
This is the coolest thing that happened in the 2022 F1 season. https://t.co/xo3ESEBLpy
— RagnhiId (@ragnhiId) November 6, 2022
This is the coolest thing that happened in the 2022 F1 season. https://t.co/xo3ESEBLpy
— RagnhiId (@ragnhiId) November 6, 2022
“The Strip 🤝 Lewis Hamilton’s skid playground,” wrote F1LasVegas.
The Strip 🤝 Lewis Hamilton’s skid playground #LasVegasGP #F1 https://t.co/ZfwXvHkrFN
— F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) November 6, 2022
The Strip 🤝 Lewis Hamilton’s skid playground #LasVegasGP #F1 https://t.co/ZfwXvHkrFN
— F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) November 6, 2022
In Lewis Hamilton-related news, earlier this year a person running an account on Twitter dedicated to the Brit and the Mercedes Racing team was exposed as a fraud after claiming he had died.
The person running the well-supported fan account ‘CenturionLewis’ managed to scam F1 giants Mercedes into giving him a tour of their Brackley factories and also watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.