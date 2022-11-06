By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 11:49

BREAKING: Russia reports Ukrainian HIMARS attack on hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine's Kakhovka. Image: Mike Mareen/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti on Sunday, November 6, Ukraine’s Armed Forces fired a HIMARS system at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The Ukrainian HIMARS attack on Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – situated in a port city on the Dnieper River in Kakhovka Raion, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine – reportedly hit the dam lock and caused damage, the news outlet reported citing emergency sources.

A total of six rockets were fired, the sources said.

RIA noted that Ukrainian troops are constantly subjecting Kherson and Novaya Kakhovka to rocket attacks.

The Antonov Bridge, which connects the banks of the Dnieper River, has been hit frequently, the Russian outlet said

The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to shell the seaport, from which residents are being evacuated, but this attack was repelled by air defence forces.

Russian Army General Sergey Surovikin, commander of the Russian Joint Force Group, said in mid-October that intelligence reports at the time suggested that a massive missile strike on the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant dam was possible.

The Kherson authorities have arranged for civilians to be evacuated to the left bank of the Dnieper river.

According to acting governor Volodymyr Saldo, up to 70,000 people are planned to be resettled.

This comes after checkpoints were reportedly abandoned around the city of Kherson on Thursday, November 3.

The Russian flag that was flying above the main administration building in Kherson was also removed. while checkpoints around the city have reportedly been abandoned.

On Saturday, November 5, a suspected assassination attempt left Alexander Nikulin – the judge who earlier this year sentenced two Brits to death – in critical condition in a hospital in Kherson, Ukraine.

Earlier today, November 6, Ukraine mocked Russia for not being able to destroy a single of the country’s HIMARS since invading in February.

