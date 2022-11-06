WATCH: Russian BMP-2s destroyed by Ukrainian 120-mm mortar fire in Kharkiv region

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 16:46

WATCH: Russian BMP-2s destroyed by 120-mm mortar fire from Ukraine's SBU Special Forces "A" in Kharkiv. Image: SBU/Twitter

THE Security Service of Ukraine released footage of the SBU Special Forces’ “A” destroying Russian BMP-2 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Sunday, November 6.

“Three more burnt Russian BMP-2 in Kharkiv – the work of the SBU Special Forces ‘A’,” Ukraine’s Security Service said.

“Our special forces found the place of equipment accumulation and destroyed the targets with 120-mm mortar fire.”

“We continue to work for complete Victory! Glory to Ukraine!”

People commented on the footage.

GLORY TO THE DEFENDERS OF UKRAINE https://t.co/CRU48dvtlR — Mama V (@VickiMo08056436) November 6, 2022

Other reports suggested that two destroyed and two abandoned Russian BMP-2 were located in the Kharkiv region (49°39’12.7″N 37°56’15.6″E).

Twitter account @AlexRaptor94 shared footage of another captured Russian BMP-2(K).

Earlier, on Sunday, November 6, the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade released a video of a recent drone deployed 40mm M430 HEDP grenade strike on Russian positions and vehicles.

Alongside the footage, the 79th Air Assault Brigade wrote: “UAV pilots of the 79th separate air assault brigade not only aim artillery at the enemy but also successfully destroy it themselves.

“For this purpose, they actively use drones with special devices. Thus, thanks to their precise and skilful actions, about 30 units of the Russian Armed Forces and up to 5 units of enemy armoured vehicles have been destroyed recently.”

