A suspected assassination attempt has left Alexander Nikulin – the judge who earlier this year sentenced two Brits to death – critical in a hospital in Kherson, Ukraine.

Alexander Nikulin, the Russian judge who earlier this year sentenced two Britons to death in a court in the Kherson region is said to be critical in hospital after a suspected ‘assassination attempt’. Russian news agency TASS, on Saturday, November 5, reported the information as coming from the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin.



“The Ukrainian regime continues to display its vile terrorist methods. Yesterday evening, November 4, an assassination attempt was made in Uglegorsk with the use of firearms on the judge of the Supreme Court of the DPR Alexander Nikulin”, Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Alexander Anatolyevich passed sentences on Nazi war criminals. His condition is assessed by doctors as stable but serious. I wish a speedy recovery to Alexander Nikulin”, Pushilin added.

Nikulin was reported hit by a bullet in the city of Uglegorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Nobody has been arrested for the incident and the police are said to be still hunting for the assailant.

The Centre for Public Relations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR also reported that an attempt was made on the judge. They said he received gunshot wounds and is in serious condition. The police are reconstructing what happened. All measures have been taken to identify and search for the suspects they said.

