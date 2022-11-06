By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 14:24

Russian military archpriest Mikhail Vasiliev dies from HIMARS shrapnel wounds in Ukraine. Image: 76 гв дшд ВДВ Псков ZOV/vk.com

RUSSIAN military archpriest Mikhail Vasiliev, who worked as the rector of the Church of St. Ilya Muromets and the Holy Great Martyr Barbara in Vlasikha, Moscow region, died from HIMARS shrapnel wounds in Ukraine, as reported on Sunday, November 6.

The Russian military archpriest had been fighting in an unconfirmed area of Ukraine when he suffered shrapnel wounds from a HIMARS explosion and died from his injuries.

Russia’s 76 Guards Airborne Troops Pskov ZOV wrote on social media: “Today, on November 6, 2022, Archpriest Mikhail Vladimirovich Vasiliev, who was in combat positions among our paratroopers, was wounded and died from a shrapnel HIMARS explosion three metres from him.

“The former rector of the Church of the Airborne Troops in Sokolniki had served as the rector of the Church of St. Ilya Muromets and the Holy Great Martyr Barbara in Vlasikha, Moscow region, since 2017.”

The Airborne Troops added: “In 2002-2004, he visited Chechnya, edified and mentored our Pskov guys. Bless his memory 💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

News of his death spread via social media and has been commented on by Ukrainian social media accounts.

One person wrote: “He was called by his god to give explanations for all the garbage that he did.”

Был вызван своим богом для дачи объяснений всей той хуйни, что он творил. — MbI.yMepvN.B.PoccNN 🤍💙🤍 ❌🇷🇺 (@ymepvn) November 6, 2022

While another person wrote: “Straight to hell.”

The news comes after a pro-Russian rector at a university in Ukraine’s Kherson was seriously injured after an explosion at her home.

On Monday, September 12, reports circulated that Tetyana Tomilina, a local state university rector in Kherson, was seriously wounded after an explosive device went off in her apartment building.

The pro-Russian rector was blown up in an explosion at the entrance of the building in Kherson, between the second and third floors.

Tomilina is believed to have lived in a flat on the third floor.

Ukrainian media outlets stated at the time that the explosion left Tomilina in critical condition and killed another person.

Earlier on November 6, Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti reported that Ukraine’s Armed Forces had fired a HIMARS system at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Prior to that, Ukraine mocked Russia for not being able to destroy a single of the country’s HIMARS since invading in February.

