Shock for diners in Barcelona restaurant as a man stabs himself in the head with a knife

By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 19:27

Image of La Yaya del Poblenou restaurant in Barcelona. Credit: Google maps - Antonio Poblador

A man walked into a restaurant in Barcelona and proceeded to stab himself in the head.

Diners in a restaurant in the Poblenou district of Barcelona suffered a fright this afternoon, Sunday, November 6, when a man entered the premises, picked up a knife, and stuck it in his head.

Two employees of the La Yaya del Poblenou restaurant tried to disarm him in an attempt to prevent the man injuring himself further. As explained to cronicaglobal.elespanol.com by eyewitnesses, the subject was a tall and corpulent well-known local resident who had already previously starred in similar events.

On this occasion, the man reportedly entered decisively and quickly, grabbed a knife and begun to attack himself. The owner of the restaurant and a waiter jumped on him, and, after a few moments of struggle, they managed to snatch the knife out of his hand. They could not however prevent the man from injuring himself. Emergency services were quickly on the scene and they transferred the wounded man to a hospital. They have assisted patrons who required assistance due to the shock and stress caused by the event they witnessed first-hand.