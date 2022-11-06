Shock for diners in Barcelona restaurant as a man stabs himself in the head with a knife

By Chris King • 06 November 2022 • 19:27
Image of La Yaya del Poblenou restaurant in Barcelona.
Credit: Google maps - Antonio Poblador
Diners in a restaurant in the Poblenou district of Barcelona suffered a fright this afternoon, Sunday, November 6, when a man entered the premises, picked up a knife, and stuck it in his head.
Two employees of the La Yaya del Poblenou restaurant tried to disarm him in an attempt to prevent the man injuring himself further. As explained to cronicaglobal.elespanol.com by eyewitnesses, the subject was a tall and corpulent well-known local resident who had already previously starred in similar events.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.