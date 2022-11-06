Solar power plant would cover 319 hectares of Vega Baja (Alicante) land

By Linda Hall • 06 November 2022 • 18:00

SOLAR PLANT: Would cover almost 319 hectares of Vega Baja land Photo credit: CC/Ceinturion

A SEVILLA-BASED company is promoting a solar power plant that would affect Almoradi, Algorfa, Los Montesinos, Rojales and San Miguel de Salinas.

The €37.9 million plant, with an output of 83 megawatts, would be located on land in Almoradi, Algorfa and San Miguel de Salinas. Its underground power evacuation line taking generated power to the grid for distribution would also cross Los Montesinos and Rojales.

In all, this would involve almost 319 hectares of land.

The Environmental Impact Study and the company’s application for administrative authorisation have been put on public display, Spain’s Official State Bulletin (BOE) announced on November 3.

Both can be viewed on the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism website and the central government’s Delegation to the Valencian Community.

Objections should be submitted within 30 days to the Ministry via the government’s Alicante Sub-delegation.

The land immediately adjoining the proposed plant is located near orange and lemon plantations. It is also close to La Mata and Torrevieja’s Special Protection Zones for Birds as well as Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor.

