Solar power plant would cover 319 hectares of Vega Baja (Alicante) land

By Linda Hall • 06 November 2022 • 18:00
SOLAR PLANT: Would cover almost 319 hectares of Vega Baja land
Photo credit: CC/Ceinturion
The €37.9 million plant, with an output of 83 megawatts, would be located on land in Almoradi, Algorfa and San Miguel de Salinas. Its underground power evacuation line taking generated power to the grid for distribution would also cross Los Montesinos and Rojales.
In all, this would involve almost 319 hectares of land.
The Environmental Impact Study and the company’s application for administrative authorisation have been put on public display, Spain’s Official State Bulletin (BOE) announced on November 3.
Both can be viewed on the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism website and the central government’s Delegation to the Valencian Community.
Objections should be submitted within 30 days to the Ministry via the government’s Alicante Sub-delegation.
The land immediately adjoining the proposed plant is located near orange and lemon plantations. It is also close to La Mata and Torrevieja’s Special Protection Zones for Birds as well as Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.