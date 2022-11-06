By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 11:28

Spanish football manager Albert Puig Ortoneda hopes to continue building success in Japan. Image: FC Tokyo/Twitter

SPANISH footballer manager Albert Puig Ortoneda has renewed his contract with Japan’s FC Tokyo as he looks to build on a successful 2022 season.

Albert Puig Ortoneda, a Spanish football manager plying his trade in Japan, will continue to lead FC Tokyo next season in the country’s J1 League, the top tier of football in Japan.

The club wrote on Sunday, November 6: “FC Tokyo has renewed the contract with manager Albert Puig Ortoneda, and has agreed he will continue to lead the top team next season.”

Albert Puig Ortoneda, a former scout, academy coach and director for Spanish giants Barcelona, was previously the head coach for New York City FC in the US Major League Soccer (MLS).

Following the announcement of his contract renewal, the 54-year-old said: “Thank you to all the fans and supporters in Tokyo for fighting together in the 2022 season.

“The support of the fans and supporters has become the strength of the team when the team is good and when it is not.”

He added: “The 2023 season will be the same. I am happy to continue my journey in 2020.

“See you at the stadium!”

FC Tokyo finished 6th in the league.

People commented on the news.

“Congratulations Boss! Eventful season but really enjoyed watching the football played this season. Can’t wait for what next season brings. 宜しく!”

Another person said: “The second year will be a season where you can show your true potential ☆ Well, let’s expect accurate reinforcements now ☆”

“Nice! I want a title next season!” another person said.

