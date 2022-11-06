By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 15:56

Multiple people injured in train derailment at Yeongdeungpo Station (Seoul), South Korea. Image: @kkkomm_00/Twitter

A TRAIN derailment at Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul, South Korea has injured around 30 people, according to local media reports.

A train derailment occurred near Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul at around 8.15 pm on Sunday, November 6 (local time).

According to the Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL), the Mugunghwa train bound for Iksan from Yongsan to Iksan derailed while entering Yeongdeungpo Station.

“A train derailed in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers,” a report from KORAIL read.

Around 119 paramedics were deployed to the scene.

Seoul Metro said at the time: “Near Yeongdeungpo Station on the Gyeongbu Line, the KORAIL Mugunghwa Train on the Lower Line 1 has been derailed. Customers using Line 1 are advised to use other means of transportation.”

안내말씀 드립니다. 경부선 영등포역 부근 하1선 코레일 무궁화호 열차 탈선으로 1호선 상, 하선 운행 중지 중입니다. 1호선을 이용하실 고객께서는 타 교통수단을 이용하여 주시기 바랍니다. — 서울교통공사 SeoulMetro (@seoul_metro) November 6, 2022

According to KORAIL, a total of 275 passengers were on the train at the time of the accident and most of those injured suffered minor injuries. Six cars derailed, including five passenger ones.

People posted photos of the incident on social media.

Twitter user @kkkomm_00 gave a detailed expansion of the incident via a series of tweets about their experience.

“Suddenly the train shook like crazy, the chairs turned arbitrarily, the power suddenly turned off and the train stopped. People started screaming and smoke came from inside,” they wrote alongside some pictures.

“We were told to get off and walk to Yeongdeungpo Station and be on standby without follow-up action.”

They added: “The paramedics asked us to go to the waiting room to figure out the number of people and wait. I didn’t know where the waiting room was at Yeongdeungpo Station and there was no one to ask.

“People were arguing with the staff, and they waited without any countermeasures right away.

“I was not injured. The injured were transported by paramedics, and I waited for the station manager at Yeongdeungpo Station to leave the scene.

“The compensation plan for transportation expenses was delivered in documents, but compensation for hospital expenses was not delivered except verbally. I have left my name and contact information, so I hope I will be contacted separately.”

갑자기 기차가 미친 듯이 흔들리더니 의자가 지멋대로 돌아가고 갑자기 정전되고 기차 멈춤 사람들 소리지르고 안에서 연기남 일단 내리고 영등포역으로 도보로 이동 현재 후속조치 없이 대기중 https://t.co/mkJhwi2P9B pic.twitter.com/5GsYalbAen — 💉폐가 11/10,11🌙➡️꼼 (@kkkomm_00) November 6, 2022

Another image reportedly showed the incident from inside the tunnel.

