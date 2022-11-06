Ukraine says “good morning, my neighbours!” as MoD announces latest Russian combat losses

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 12:11

Image: Kyiv, Ukraine - 08.20.2022 Parade of Russian military equipment on the main street of the capital of Ukraine - Anton Yardov/Shutterstock.com

QUOTING Prince Akeem Joffer, the fictional character from Coming to America and the 2021 sequel Coming 2 America portrayed by comedian Eddie Murphy, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses on Sunday, November 6, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 10 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces the previous day (November 5). This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5611.

According to the latest data, another 490 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 75,930.

Seven more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as three more Russian drones.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of five Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1781. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of seven Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, taking the total destroyed to 4191.

"Good morning, my neighbors!"

Prince Akeem Joffer Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Nov 6: pic.twitter.com/cu6UExvHuw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 6, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the 256th day of the war shows that the loss of seven more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2765, while the destruction of three more Russian drones now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1465 in total.

Footage circulating on Sunday, November 6, showed Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade striking Russian positions and vehicles with 40mm M430 HEDP grenades.

The brigade revealed that during these attacks, “about 30 units of the Russian Armed Forces and up to 5 units of enemy armoured vehicles were destroyed recently.”

