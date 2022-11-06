By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 10:54

WATCH: Ukraine mocks Russia for not destroying a single Ukrainian HIMARS. Image: Hamara/Shutterstock.com

UKRAINE’S Ministry of Defence has mocked Russia for not being able to destroy a single HIMARS since invading the country in February.

Taking to social media on Sunday, November 6, Ukraine’s MoD wrote: “Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has not lost a single HIMARS, but Russia has lost its humanity and dignity.

“Not to mention hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition and thousands of soldiers whom they sent to certain death.”

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has not lost a single HIMARS, but russia has lost its humanity and dignity. Not to mention hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition and thousands of soldiers whom they sent to certain death. pic.twitter.com/VXNFxJQYJD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 6, 2022

People comment on the post.

One person wrote: “I couldn’t agree more!”

Another said: “HIMARS o’clock.”

“In the end the battle will be won,” another person wrote.

In the end the battle will be won — . (@famousfaceug) November 6, 2022

While another said: “It’s H.I.M.A.R.S time!!”

On Monday, August 1, Ukrainian officials thanked the German government after the country’s MARS II MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) arrived on the frontline in the war-torn country.

At the time, it was also announced that four additional HIMARS from the US had arrived in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 19, videos shared on social media showed a Russian D-30 122mm howitzer position being destroyed by a Ukrainian HIMARS/M142 strike.

This isn’t the first time Ukraine has mocked Russia during the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

On Saturday, October 8, following the partial destruction of the Crimean Bridge, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence mocked Russia – comparing the Kerch Bridge explosion to the sinking of Russia’s flagship missile cruiser Moskva.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine’s MoD wrote at the time: “The guided-missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge – two notorious symbols of russian power in Ukrainian Crimea – have gone down.

“What’s next in line, Russkies?”

