By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 20:13

At least seven dead in Turkey after bus collides with two lorries

At least seven people are dead after a collision between a bus and two lorries in the Agri region of eastern Turkey.

At least seven people have died today, Monday, November 7, after a bus collided with two lorries and burst into flames in Agri province in eastern Turkey, near the borders with Armenia and Iran. According to Fahrettin Koca, the Turkish Health Minister, another 18 people suffered injuries, with two of them seriously hurt.

In a statement, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said: “Seven of our citizens lost their lives in a bus that caught fire after overturning”.

According to media reports, a total of 22 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident near the town of Tutak. Images of the burned-out wreckage of all three vehicles were shown on state television.

Emergency services were promptly on the scene to extinguish the blaze that had initially seen huge flames and clouds of thick black smoke cover the motorway. It is believed that the incident originally involved the two lorries but a tragic chain reaction led to the bus crashing into both vehicles, as reported by timesofisrael.com.

