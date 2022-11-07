BREAKING: TOP Premier League club reportedly ‘put up for sale’

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 November 2022 • 14:47

ACCORDING to early reports on Monday, November 7, a TOP Premier League club has reportedly been ‘put up for sale’ by its American owners.

Initial reports suggest that Premier League club Liverpool have been ‘put up for sale’ by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

A statement to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

It must be noted that the statement obtained by the news outlet suggests that FSG is merely looking for new shareholders and is still committed to the Merseyside club.

The news comes after Liverpool draw Real Madrid in the Champions League’s last 16 draw.

People have reacted to the news online.

“Got to be good for Liverpool this a win-win hopefully new owners in place in January aimed at getting new signings can’t imagine we are going to be short of offers get in!!!!” one person said.

Got to be good for Liverpool this a win win hopefully new owners in place in January aimed at getting new signings can’t imagine we are going to be short of offers get in!!!! — robbo (@squarepants81) November 7, 2022

Another person said: “They can’t stand Real in their way anymore lol.”

Não aguentam mais o Real no caminho deles kkkkkkk — Lucas Viali ✠ VASCO (@GianLucasVialli) November 7, 2022

While Michael Glennon wrote: “hey @elonmusk have you seen this? good club to buy #LFC”

