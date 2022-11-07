Dogeliens might take the DeFi industry to new heights

By EWN • 07 November 2022 • 10:25

The banking and gaming sectors have grown exponentially in recent years and will continue to expand as discoveries and advances appear every other day. With the introduction of Bitcoin, a digital monetary system devoid of central authority or middlemen, the finance sector was given a new dimension. This sparked interest in a decentralised financial system, launching the Decentralized Finance movement.

The decentralised financial system has risen in popularity over the years and will likely replace traditional money in the next few years. Decentralised finance has taken over the crypto world, allowing users to transact indefinitely worldwide. Decentralised finance has about $80 billion locked in the system as of 2022.

The gaming business has had its fair share of development and advancement over the years, but with metaverse and augmented reality becoming increasingly popular; the gaming industry is likely to see unprecedented growth. Gaming platforms are starting to create a new gaming experience in a virtual world where people may play games together while engaging and exploring virtual reality.

GameFi is what happens when two of the world’s most successful businesses collaborate to create a platform that provides all of the services both sectors provide in the same location.

GameFi is an acronym for Gaming and Finance, and as the name indicates, it is a platform where users may play games and make money simultaneously, according to the platform’s play-to-earn (P2E) model. Splinter lands and Alien Warfare are two of the most popular GameFi platforms.

What exactly is Dogeliens?

Dogeliens is an open-source, decentralized ecosystem that aims to create a secure and dependable community for its users. The ecosystem includes various elements, such as the University of Barkington, a one-of-a-kind blockchain teaching facility. The ecosystem also includes an NFTs marketplace.

How do Dogeliens work?

The platform has the following features (and more!):

Dogelien World: The platform caters to anti-violence folks who despise battle games by guaranteeing utopia is full of other interesting and enjoyable things to do.

Walkies Time: Users can stroll their Dogelien across the many landscapes accessible on Puptopia. They can pick flowers and fruit, which they can then harvest and turn into materials/clothing/treats/and accessories for puppies, which they can then sell on the NFT marketplace.

How to join the Dogeliens

Users who want to participate will have to buy their Dogelien puppy. This will be achievable through their one-of-a-kind NFT marketplace, where you may purchase assets to personalize your Dogelien to your preferences and aesthetics.

To find out more about Dogeliens (DOGET);

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido