By Vickie Scullard • 07 November 2022 • 10:18

Elon Musk reveals how Twitter plans to deal with fake profiles 'without warning'. Credit: pnm-stock/Shutterstock.com.

ELON Musk has revealed how Twitter plans to tackle impersonators ‘without warning’ as his paid-for verification plan is halted.

The social media platform’s new CEO spoke out after widespread criticism that being able to buy a verified profile will lead to impersonations and fake parody profiles.

The Tesla boss addressed his followers on Twitter, warning that anyone who attempts to change their name to mimic someone else will be “permanently suspended”.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk said.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.”

He concluded: “This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

This comes as Twitter delayed plans to introduce changes to its verification system, which would allow users to obtain a blue tick as part of an $8 per month subscription, until after the midterm elections Tuesday.

Last week’s announcement by Musk that any user willing to pay for a subscription will receive a coveted blue verification checkmark was met with criticism.

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

As it stands only certain profiles can request authentification, such as politicians, companies, journalists, and notable personalities.

The SpaceX founder, who bought Twitter last month, revealed his plans to his followers, saying: “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bull***t. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

Musk explained that Twitter Blue users would get other perks, including fewer adverts and the ability to post longer-duration media.

He revealed: “You will also get: – Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeating spam/scam – Ability to post long video & audio – Half as many ads.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.