High-Potential Cryptocurrencies that every Crypto Investor should hold: Dogecoin, Chainlink, and Big Eyes Coin

Numerous projects contribute innovation and value to the world through the cryptocurrency market. Meme tokens, a rapidly growing cryptocurrency concept, are one of these. The popularity of this crypto niche has grown over time, especially from DogeCoin (DOGE) to the newly launched cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

To build a strong cryptocurrency portfolio, crypto investors must hold cryptocurrencies with high-profit potential. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Chainlink (LINK) are good examples of coins that fall in this category.

Dogecoin: A Meme Coin with a large online community

To be profitable, a meme cryptocurrency must generate a lot of buzz and hype. Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency to keep an eye on because of its massive online community.

Dogecoin is one of the most established tokens on the cryptocurrency market. The coin was launched in 2013 as a meme in response to Bitcoin’s rise (BTC). However, in early 2021, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk tweeted his support for Dogecoin (DOGE), propelling the project to prominence.

As a result, DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.74 later that year. This meant that Dogecoin’s value had increased by more than 3700% since its inception in 2013.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was also used to reward social media users for creating and sharing high-quality content. Furthermore, many e-commerce stores accept it as a payment method.

Presently, DOGE is trading more than 65% below its all-time high. This makes it an appealing entry point for those looking to jump on the Dogecoin bandwagon

Chainlink – Oracle’s Premier Network

Chainlink (LINK) is a blockchain oracle network that connects real-world data and services to blockchain networks via smart contracts. It also has LINK, a crypto asset that provides network governance and utility.

Blockchain technology is a broad field with numerous advantages, including decentralisation, cutting-edge security, and improved financial services. It does, however, have a number of flaws. One of them is interoperability with real-world applications, services, and data. However, Chainlink (LINK) seeks to address this flaw.

In February 2022, the Chainlink (LINK) development team announced the ongoing development of Verifiable Random Function (VRF) 2.0.

Chainlink’s VRF is a fair and verifiable random number generator (RNG) that allows smart contracts to access random values without jeopardizing security or usability.

Users will be able to execute transactions with minimal gas fees once the VRF 2.0 update is released. According to Chainlink CEO, Sergey Nazarov, the new update will support Ethereum and other blockchains.

The new update will also support use cases that empower creators. Furthermore, the new version will allow users to play games that are fair and unaltered.

Given Chainlink’s (LINK) established use cases and the impending release of VRF 2.0, the project and its native token, LINK, provide LINK holders with enormous profit potential.

Big Eyes Coin: The Meme Industry’s New Gold

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a brand-new cryptocurrency. The project is a community-driven meme token with a cute cat theme to entice users. To grow its market capitalisation and ecosystem, the new cryptocurrency makes use of advanced features such as DeFi and NFTs.

Big Eyes Coin aspires to be widely adopted as the popular meme-based cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). These digital assets, which have also made significant contributions to the cryptocurrency community, have dominated the meme token industry and cryptocurrency market.

However, the projects’ values have decreased due to the recent crypto market crash, and they are currently trading at a loss.

Because of the market’s volatility, crypto traders are shifting their attention to more appealing tokens, such as the Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The coin, which is currently in its sixth stage of pre-sales, has raised over $9 million and is rapidly approaching $9.5 million. As a result, if you want to invest in a profitable meme token, BIG could be a good bet.

Final Thoughts

While the established Altcoin Chainlink (LINK) is generating a lot of buzz due to its use cases and upcoming upgrade, meme tokens are an intriguing concept. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new cryptocurrency, is exciting crypto enthusiasts due to its underlying project’s DeFi and NFT capabilities.

The best news after the network’s launch is that community members will be able to trade BIG tax-free. Nonetheless, the developers are developing a dynamic and robust system to ensure the project’s long-term viability.

If you’d like to find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), follow the links below to explore the project’s social media handles and website.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido