I'm a Celebrity star 'forced to quit' after just 24 hours in the jungle. Credit: ITV.

THE new series has only just begun but already the first I’m a Celebrity star has reportedly been forced to quit the show.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood is said to have been ruled out of the ITV show on medical grounds.

A show insider told the Sun: “Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

“She really wants to go back into the camp but medics won’t let her.”

It is believed that Olivia is already on her way back home to her fiance, Bradley Dack, although no more details have been released about the circumstances surrounding her exit.

Viewers saw fun-loving Olivia, aged 31, enter the VIP (Very Isolated People) camp with her camp buddy Chris Moyles on Sunday evening’s launch episode after a public vote.

Olivia said upon finding out she had been voted: “I am equal parts flattered and unnerved the public voted for me to be a VIP. I’m guessing they know more of what that entails than I do.”

The reality star and former Radio One DJ first enjoyed a slap-up meal of exotic fruits and king prawns before being tasked with jumping out of a helicopter at 10,000ft.

After completing the jump, Olivia said: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever.

“That is incredible. Top 10 experiences of my life. Just amazing.”

Olivia and Chris were then joined on the deserted island by two more VIPs, Boy George, and Scarlette Douglas, who had to row a dinghy from the yacht.

The four then found out that they would be marooned on the island as Very Isolated People for one night before joining the rest of their campmates today (Monday).

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9am UK time on ITV.

