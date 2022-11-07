Kyiv officials preparing for evacuation of around three million residents from the capital city

By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 19:24

Image of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv during a blackout. Credit: [email protected]

Plans are being prepared by city officials to evacuate around three million residents from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the event of a total power blackout.

Officials in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have reportedly begun planning for the ‘inconceivable possibility, of a complete power outage in the city along with evacuation of some three million residents.

With reference to officials from the Kyiv City State Administration, the New York Times reported this news today, Monday, November 7. Approximately 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has already been reportedly destroyed or damaged during attacks by Russian military forces.

“We understand that if Russia continues such attacks, we could lose our entire power supply system”, said Roman Tkachuk, head of the municipal security service.

The Kyiv authorities have apparently been told that they would receive at least 12 hours’ notice of a total power outage. “If it comes to that”, said Tkachuk, “we will start informing people and asking them to leave”.

“If there is no electricity, there will be no water and sewerage. Currently, the government and the city administration are taking all possible measures to protect our power supply system”, Tkachuk added, as reported by Strana Today.

Previously, it was reported that Vitali Klitschko, the city’s mayor, had predicted that Kyiv could be left without electricity, water and heat. A video posted on the Baza Telegram channel on November 6, showed a blackout of entire quarters of the capital.

