BREAKING: LaLiga side sack manager after just five games in charge

LALIGA side Elche FC have sacked their manager after less than a month back in the job.

The decision to sack their manager was announced on Monday, November 7 via a statement from the LaLiga side.

“Elche CF announces that Jorge Almirón has decided to step aside as coach of the first team. The Club sincerely appreciates his work during this second stage in which he assumed, with great professionalism, the responsibility of managing the first team at a delicate moment,” it said.

“The Club’s Technical Secretary, Sergio Mantecón, temporarily takes charge of managing the team together with the Club’s staff and coaching staff, and they will be in charge of managing the game tomorrow (November 8) against Girona FC.”

Almirón was sacked in 2021 but brought back after the Costa Blanca club sacked Francisco Vílchez last month.

Since his return, however, Elche have failed to win.

The side based in Alicante’s Elche drew twice against Espanyol and Valencia and lost to Real Madrid, Getafe and Real Valladolid.

People reacted to the news on social media.

“Absolute waste of a month for Elche, this appointment never made any sense,” one person said.

Absolute waste of a month for Elche, this appointment never made any sense. https://t.co/WTmdhtaz5w — José C. Pérez (@jcperez_) November 7, 2022

Another wrote: “Now it’s Paco López’s turn for the hell of it.”

Ahora le toca a Paco López ya por cojones https://t.co/nDbC8sTJiH — Levante Al Día (@Levante_Al_Dia_) November 7, 2022

While another person noted: “We have more coaches than points 😑”

Tenemos más entrenadores que puntos😑 https://t.co/LVYBH6WutK — Alejandro Ruiz (@RuizAlejandroo) November 7, 2022

