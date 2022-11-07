Met Office warns of heavy downpours and wind after 40 flood alerts hit UK

By Vickie Scullard • 07 November 2022 • 14:42

Met Office weather warning of heavy downpours and wind after 40 flood alerts hit UK. Credit: The Met Office/Twitter.

THE Met Office is sending out a weather warning that will see more heavy downpours and wind batter Britain.

This comes after 40 flood alerts were issued for a large section of England’s south coast following torrential downpours, with Brits waking up to torrential rain.

There is currently a yellow warning for rain and wind across London, the south east of England, as well as parts of the south west, which is in place from 6pm today local time.

It is expected to last through until midnight, with a short period of very heavy rain and strong winds likely to cause some disruption, reports the Mirror.

At the same time, there is a weather warning in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, with residents being warned about temporary flash flooding on the roads leading to traffic delays.

Elsewhere, a yellow warning is also in place for Dumfries, Galloway, and Lothian in Scotland from 3pm local time today through until midnight.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Rain and Strong Winds across parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and Southwest England Monday 1800 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0PrzfVBDgy — Met Office (@metoffice) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, there are five additional urgent “act now” warnings that signal flooding at any time in areas including Eastbourne, Lewes, Burgess Hill, and the Isle of Wight.

But Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge, who had predicted this morning’s washout, warned that the wet and windy weather is far from over.

“We are expecting to see 15 to 25mm of rain but it’s basically mainly associated with some heavy showers,” he told the Mirror.

“So a lot of it is to cover the potential for some very tricky driving conditions on Monday morning, so one of the busiest.”

