By Linda Hall • 07 November 2022 • 14:49

News in Brief for the Costa Blanca South area

Rip-offs CREVILLENT’S Policía Local confiscated 7,081 fake designer items and arrested two people for infringing industrial property rights. The haul was the result of swoops by 12 police officers on local shops and industrial estates where they found the pirated goods, some of them practically indistinguishable from the originals.

Bin and gone TORREVIEJA town hall is planning a huge mail shot for Los Balcones, Los Altos, Rocajuna, Rocio del Mar and Punta Prima. Letters will detail their new rubbish bins’ locations after residents complained that the replacements for the old green containers have not been left in the same places.

More staff THE El Rabaloche and Alvarez de la Riva health centres in Orihuela have been assigned more staff. El Rabaloche now has an extra 15 personnel, including four doctors and five nurses while the Alvarez de la Riva centre has 17 more staff, including two doctors and six nurses.

Power down ENVIRONMENTALIST group Amigos de la Sierra de Benejuzar formally appealed against plans for a 23-kilometre power line from Murcia to Rojales, linking the Rojalinda solar power plant to the grid. The high-tension cable’s pylons would seriously affect the area’s birds of prey and migratory birds, the Amigos said.

National prize BIGASTRO received a national prize for water management in the first edition of the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) Circular Economy Awards. The town hall has built a 1,268-square metre storm tank to collect rainwater that prevents flooding inside the town and is later used for irrigation.

