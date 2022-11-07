Next House Almeria: Country Houses For Sale in Velez-Blanco

EXCLUSIVE to Next House Almeria, amazingly reformed COUNTRY HOUSE with private pool, outbuidings and sensational views on the outskirts of Velez-Blanco in the sunny Almeria region.

We are delighted to present this stunningly reformed Cortijo of 415m2 in size with a garage, a workshop, storage and a large swimming pool of 10×5 and amazing views over the mountains, just 8 minutes by car from the village with all the necessary amenities for your daily life.

Arriving at the property, you are met with big iron gates which open up onto a private driveway , garage on the right-hand side for parking two cars. Is a large concrete patio area, planted with some mature olive trees, on the right is a large storage attached to the house. To the right, you will see the entrance to the property with a large porch area, ideal for sitting outside and enjoying al fresco and the views.

Upon entering the house you are greeted by an entrance hallway, further is a spacious and bright lounge area with a traditional large fireplace and rustic features throughout. In front is a hall that gives access to 2 double bedrooms to the right with a downstairs family bathroom with a fantastic corner bath and straight on the left-hand side is a fully fitted kitchen with a pantry. Back to the hall at the end is a door leading to a large dining room with another large Spanish chimney and fitted kitchen, from here is access to an enormous covered and fly-free terrace with breathtaking views of the valley and mountains. From the terrace is access to the back garden and pool area, which has been beautifully done with a bbq and bar area, all sunbathing area tiled around the pool, and surrounded by stunning views all over the place. Also, there is a toilet next to the bar and a chill-out area. All the pool area has been nicely lighted ideal to enjoy during the evenings.

Back inside the house from the lounge stairs goes up to the second floor where you have on the left-hand side a double bedroom and on the right-hand side a full apartment with lounge/dining area, fitted kitchen, a large double bedroom and a bathroom with shower. From the lounge is access to a terrace again with impressive views of the mountains and the surroundings.

The upstairs has electric radiators, all windows have shutters, fly screens and blinds. A new and large gas boiler has been installed, the pool pump and lights have been recently replaced, and the land is fully fenced. The land is planted with 70 olive trees and some fruit trees like orange, pomegranate, apple, fig, mandarine and white and red grapes.

The reformation of this property has been done carefully, maintaining the original features throughout. The traditional beams are present in every room, there is a lot of light throughout and this property is extremely spacious.

If your dream is to have your own piece of heaven in the Spanish countryside but close to all amenities, in a peaceful area with breathtaking views then this is the right property for you!!!

Do not hesitate to book in to see this fantastic reformed house, it could be your Next House In Almeria!!!