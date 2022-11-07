Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) patients want a shorter drive to hospital

By Linda Hall • 07 November 2022 • 10:26

LOS ARCOS: Hospital is just 10 minutes away from Pilar de la Horadada Photo credit: MurciaSalud

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall is currently negotiating for residents to receive hospital attention in neighbouring Murcia, not Torrevieja.

The Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital near San Javier is just seven kilometres and a 10-minute drive from Pilar. In contrast, it takes 20 minutes to reach Torrevieja hospital, which is 22 kilometres away, although the journey can take considerably longer when there is heavy traffic during the summer season.

According to sources quoted in the local Spanish media, the regional Health department has not received a formal request from Pilar’s town hall. “It is impossible to comment on something of which we have no official record,” they said.

Nevertheless, Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez and Health councillor Nieves Moreno are known to have met Francisco Ponce, director-general of Murcia’s Health service, in October.

Town hall sources also confirmed that there had been several meetings in the past to discuss the same issue, both with Ribera Salud which provided the area’s healthcare until October 2021, and more recently with Dr Jose Cano, the new manager of the Torrevieja Health Department.

The same sources also maintained that Dr Cano had passed on the request – verbally and not in writing – to Miguel Minguez, who heads the Valencian Community’s Health department.

