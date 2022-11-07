Rain and storms forecast for the Valencian Community later this week

By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 0:46

Image of dark storm clouds. Credit: Ernest Rose/Shutterstock.com

The Valencian Community can expect rain and storms towards the middle of the week according to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET.

In its first full weekly weather outlook for the month of November, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has forecast several days of rain and storms for the Valencian Community from the middle of this week.

Monday, November 7

After several parts of the Community enjoyed up to 28°C this Sunday 6, maximum temperatures are expected to drop significantly in most of those areas on Monday. However, coastal areas around Castellon and more inland areas of the Valencia province could experience a slight increase.

Minimums along central coastal areas should remain the same and increase in the rest. Slightly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds will develop into low cloudiness by the end of the day in the south of Alicante and in a more scattered way in other coastal areas. Sea breezes will arrive in the afternoon.

Tuesday, November 8

A sudden increase in maximum temperatures is expected on Tuesday. This will be the result of a westerly wind that will begin to blow, causing the mercury to rise to around 25°C and even reach 28°C around midday.

Minimums will remain unchanged. The day will have a predominance of slightly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds. In the early hours, Alicante areas of the interior of Valencia will experience low cloudiness. There is also a probability of mist, which will appear in a more dispersed way in points of the coastal zone.

Wednesday, November 9

Wednesday is when the changes will begin, bringing rain and storms. These will develop during the second half of the day, affecting practically the entire Valencian territory after a morning of cloudy intervals.

The arrival of the clouds will cause the minimum temperatures to increase between 5 and 6 degrees, although maximum temperatures will drop.

AEMET has predicted rainfall ‘with a certain intensity’ in the Valencian Community on Thursday 10. The current forecast from the weather experts shows a high probability of rainfall and storms for several consecutive days.

This pattern could continue until at least the middle of Saturday 12. It is expected that the weather will improve on Sunday 13, or at least there will be no rain, according to AEMET.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.