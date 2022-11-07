Rocketize Token, Solana, and Elrond: The Top 3 cryptocurrencies that buyers should not ignore

By EWN • 07 November 2022 • 10:15

Decentralised finance (DeFi) has changed the rules of the financial services industry. Until a few years ago, the sector was dominated by large banks and brokerage firms. The scene changed as DeFi assets like cryptocurrencies shot to fame by drawing investors worldwide. Whether meme coins or regular cryptocurrencies, institutions like banks and brokerage firms have little role in their investment mechanism. Instead, it’s the customer who chooses where their money goes. Given how new blockchain-based assets are being rolled out regularly, it can be confusing to pick the one that best serves your interest. The ideal strategy to solve this problem is to start with research. You can look up information about some of the leading names, like newcomer Rocketize Token (JATO) and giants Solana (SOL) and Elrond (EGLD), evaluate their features, and then make a decision. Here’s a look at some of the key features of these three cryptocurrencies.

Rocketize Token: Where atomic nation meets the potential of blockchain

Rocketize Token is a meme coin that draws inspiration from the concept of atomic nation and seeks to tap into the rising interest in intergalactic activities with blockchain technology. It is built on the Binance Smart Chain and is compatible with multiple blockchain networks. Its native token, JATO, is the main cryptocurrency for the network. It can be used for many transactional purposes like staking, minting NFTs, liquidity management, and earning rewards. As the token is available on presale, users will also be eligible for rewards when they purchase it.

Rocketize Token’s rewards system varies with several factors like the amount of fiat currency spent by the buyer, the cryptocurrency they used, the stage of the presale, the buyer’s referrals, and how soon after signing up did they purchase the tokens. Here’s an example. Say you are a BNB or BSC user and want to purchase JATO Tokens; you will get 12% extra tokens for free. Now, if the transaction takes place in the first stage of the presale, the buyer will get 8% extra tokens as a reward. Similarly, the rewards for the second and third stages of the presale are 7% and 4%, respectively.

Another key USP of the JATO Token is its deflationary model. A limited supply keeps the price of the token stable and minimises fluctuations. The platform burns the JATO tokens regularly to ensure they are always in short supply.

The platform has built its governance structure in accordance with the decentralised autonomous organisations, whereby JATO token holders get voting rights which can be used for voting for community proposals. Users should know that the platform levies a 2% tax on all JATO tokens. Around 50% of the tax proceeds are used for maintaining token holders’ wallets, while the other half is burned to ensure that the token supply stays scarce. The platform has built its governance structure in accordance with the decentralised autonomous organisations, whereby JATO token holders get voting rights which can be used for voting for community proposals.

Instagram supports Solana NFTs

Solana is an open-source blockchain network for cost-effectively building scalable and secure dApps. Most developers prefer Solana to other blockchain networks simply because of the ease with which they can scale globally. The blockchain maintains a single state between projects as the network grows, so developers don’t have to worry about problems like sharded blockchains. Its native token is SOL and is used for all transactional purposes on the Solana network. In recent news, Instagram has integrated support for Solana non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Instagram users can buy these NFTs by making changes in their app settings and linking their Phantom wallets.

Cantina Royale is now live on Elrond mainnet

Elrond is a decentralized network for scaling dApps and building new use cases for the internet economy. Its native token, EGLD, is the main cryptocurrency for the network. In a recent development, Elrond announced that the arcade shooting game Cantina Royale was now activated on its mainnet. Players will now be able to earn rewards on game performance, enjoy better security, trade items, and even integrate NFTs.

If you compare the three cryptocurrencies, you will find most investors drawing a blank because of their sustained performance and unmatched functionality. For the same reason, their popularity has touched new highs over the past few weeks. However, Rocketize Token has a clear advantage regarding long-term returns. Given its high growth potential, it offers its users more than one opportunity to earn rewards and increase their fortunes. A section of these analysts have reviewed the meme coin and believe that it has the potential to earn 100x returns.

