Russia ‘driving soldiers to death’ as more attacks to hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure planned

By Vickie Scullard • 07 November 2022 • 7:45

VLADIMIR Putin is “driving mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths”, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as Ukraine braces itself for a fresh wave of attacks.

The Ukrainian president said in an address overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.

Mr Zelensky added that he believes that Moscow is preparing a new assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which would add more strain to the millions of citizens currently without electricity.

He said: “The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he [Putin] continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths.”

With the threat of more attacks on its energy supplies, mayor Vitali Klitschko’s prediction that the country is likely to face a very difficult winter without electricity is likely to play out, the Independent reports.

In October the Ukraine government warned that the country will face a major winter shortage of gas and electricity after Russian bombings.

Ukraine‘s Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, predicted that the country would have to import energy supplies in winter due to the bomb damage in its electrical installations.

Halushchenko went on to say that the Russian bombs have destroyed more than half of the power generation capacity of Ukrainian thermal power plants.

This comes as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke to Mr Zelensky on Sunday, November 6 to propose a substantial financial support package from the EU of up to €1.5 billion a month for the war-torn country.

