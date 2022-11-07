Russian Foreign Ministry suggests European politicians hold a tribunal against themselves

By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 1:39

Image of Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Credit: Maria Zakharova. Telegram

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry representative, suggested that European politicians should hold a tribunal to try themselves before trying Russia.

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Sunday, November 6, called on European politicians to bring justice to themselves. Posting on her official Telegram channel, she commented on the recent statement made by the Czech authorities about the need to create a special tribunal against the Russian Federation.



She wrote: “Start with yourself. Iraq with the remnants of Libya will appreciate the active remorse of the West. And Serbia, by the way, too. Untouchables, when are you planning to do justice to yourself?”.

As reported by Tsargrad, earlier on Sunday, Jan Lipavsky from the Czech Foreign Ministry, posted a message on his social network page stating that he had discussed the creation of a special tribunal against Russia with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

Prior to this, Lipavsky called on the European Union to reconsider relations with Russia. According to him, there are a number of fundamental principles that must be updated and adapted to the new reality.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.