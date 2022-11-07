By Matthew Roscoe • 07 November 2022 • 17:04
Ship catches fire in Russia's Astrakhan as fire crews scramble to extinguish the flames. Image: @RebeccaRambar/Twitter
Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA citing the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the ship caught fire at around 5.04 pm (Moscow time) at Astrakhan Shipyard.
The Russian EMERCOM for the Astrakhan region said that vessel caught fire on the shore in the Leninsky district of Astrakhan.
“At 18.04 (17.04 Moscow time) the operative duty shift of the State EMERCOM of Russia in the Astrakhan region received a message about the fire of a vessel located onshore in the Leninsky district, 37 Atarbekova Street,” the message read.
Seven fire engines and 18 firefighters are currently battling the blaze.
Russie : Un navire a pris feu à Astrakhan dans l'usine Zvezdochka, rapportent des témoins oculaires.
Sept véhicules d'urgence et une équipe d'ambulanciers sont arrivés sur les lieux. Au total, 18 pompiers participent à l'extinction de l'incendie, rapportent les médias locaux. pic.twitter.com/d60klvY8W9
— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) November 7, 2022
Russie : Un navire a pris feu à Astrakhan dans l'usine Zvezdochka, rapportent des témoins oculaires.
Sept véhicules d'urgence et une équipe d'ambulanciers sont arrivés sur les lieux. Au total, 18 pompiers participent à l'extinction de l'incendie, rapportent les médias locaux. pic.twitter.com/d60klvY8W9
— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) November 7, 2022
This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.