By Matthew Roscoe • 07 November 2022 • 17:19

Russia's State Duma accuses UK of involvement in Crimean Bridge explosion. Image: SHOT/Telegram

RUSSIA’S State Duma has said that UK British intelligence services were involved in the “terrorist attack” on the Crimean bridge, as reported on Monday, November 7.

According to the first deputy chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on Security and Counteraction to Corruption, UK intelligence was involved in the Crimean Bridge explosion on Saturday, October 8.

Speaking via Telegram, Andrey Lugovoi accused former UK intelligence officer and current advisor to the Lithuanian foreign minister, Christopher Nigel Donnelly, of being involved in the “terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.”

“There is a clear British trail in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge,” he said.

“The well-thought-out plan of the terrorist operation, the multi-moves and coordination all point to the involvement of Western intelligence services acting at the request of the British government.”

He added: “Christopher Nigel Donnelly has repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement agencies as an active participant and performer of anti-Russian programs.

“This is a British intelligence officer, a specialist in defence, security and foreign affairs, and head of the Russian department of NATO.

“A retired MI6 colonel and now an adviser to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Donnelly is one of the likely participants in the terrorist attack in Crimea.

“In October, Donnelly’s correspondence with British officer Hugh Ward about plans to destroy the bridge got into the media.”

On Monday, October 17, a court in Russia ordered the arrest of three more suspects in connection with the alleged “terrorist attack” on the Crimean Bridge, which saw part of it explode on Saturday, October 8.

At the time, the Basmannyy district court ordered the arrest of three more suspects in the Crimean bridge “terrorist attack”.

Prior to that, on Wednesday, October 12, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested eight people in connection with the Crimean Bridge explosion.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, three people died as a result of the explosion, and the “Ukrainian special services were the ones who ordered and carried out the attack.”

It added: “The explosive device was camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kilograms and shipped in early August this year from the Odesa seaport to Ruse in Bulgaria under contract number 02/08/2022 between Translogistics UA LLC (Kiev) and Baltex Capital S.A. (Ruse).

“Ukrainian citizens Tsyurkalo Mikhail Vladimirovich, Kovach Denis Olegovich, Solomko Roman Ivanovich, Georgian citizens Inosaridze Sandro, a broker named “Levan” and Armenian citizen Terchanyan Artur were involved in organizing the shipment from Bulgaria to Poti port (Georgia) and then to Armenia.”

According to the FSB, “between September 29 and October 3, the cargo was cleared in Yerevan at the Transalliance terminal in accordance with the EAEU rules and documents were swapped, after which the consignor was already “GU AR JI GROUP” LLC (Armenia, Alaverdi) and the consignee was “Leader” LLC (Moscow).”

