State Duma deputy's security car blows up on French HPD anti-tank mine in Ukraine's Kherson region. Image: Chingis Dambiev/Telegram

THE security car of State Duma deputy Alexander Borodai was reportedly blown up by a mine in the Kherson region, as reported on Monday, November 7.

According to military correspondent Chingis Dambiev via his Telegram channel, the State Duma deputy’s security car was blown up by a French HPD anti-tank mine in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Videos circulating online show the car which was driving ahead of the vehicle containing Russia’s State Duma with its windows blown out and the tires exploded.

Dambiev did not give any details as to the victims of the lead car.

In the video, Borodai showed a camouflaged French HPD-2A2 anti-tank mine, which was nearly run over by his vehicle.

He said that they were lucky, unlike the security car in front.

People commented on the footage after it was shared to social media.

One person wrote: “Such mines are not amenable to decontamination and extraction. They are prohibited by the Geneva Convention.”

Another person said: “That was close!”

Borodai is said to be on a state visit to Kherson which Vladimir Putin recently recognised as a part of the Russian Federation.

The deputy of Russia’s State Duma arrives in Kherson after a HIMARS attack from Ukraine knocked the power out for more than ten settlements.

On November 6, an official of the region’s emergency services told RIA that due to the HIMARS attack from Ukraine on the hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine’s Kakhovka “more than ten settlements in Kherson Region.”

