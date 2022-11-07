By Victoria Scott • 07 November 2022 • 16:37

Cheapest Places for the Cheapest items in Spain

With the price of everything going up, it is essential that we begin to learn more about the cheapest places in Spain and the cheapest items that belong to that region or place. In this article, we will be exploring the cheapest places for the cheapest items in Spain to help you out!

Cheapest Place to live in Spain?

The cheapest places in Spain to live are cities such as Alicante, Malaga, Murcia Sitges, Castellon, and Cadiz. Ranging on average only €700-€800 a month to live in, with a beautiful coast in each city with glittering seas and white beaches, it is most definitely worth either visiting or living in these cities.

Cheapest place to buy a Home?

The cheapest place to buy a home in Spain depends on what you are looking for and where you want to be, there are various properties on the costa del sol with an asking price of under €100.000 with a sea view, near all amenities and close by to the airport.

Rural inland Spain is also very cheap, especially in the Palencia town of Barruelo de Santillan, where properties have an average asking price of between €40.000 – €80.000

Could rural life be calling your name?

Cheapest place for clothes?

Did you know, Spain is the cheapest country in Europe to buy clothing?

The best places for shopping can be shown in the various outlets, centres and independent shops throughout the Costa del sol. With Plaza Mayor and Malaga Centro on the train line, Miramar Centro Commercial is only a bus ride away, with quick and easy access to go to and from.

The biggest fashion house in the world Zara is based in Spain and as a result, the country benefits from lower-priced clothing due to not having to experience tariffs on shipping, export duties etc,. in comparison to the UK.

The most affordable high-street shops for clothing are the likes of Zara, H&M, Bershka and Primark. Close by with plenty of vintage and second-hand shops in Malaga Centro and Los Boliches. Also, not forgetting the various markets that take place throughout the week with brand new and second-hand items also available.

Spain, especially along the costa is the cheapest place for fashion!

Cheapest place for gifts?

Spain is renowned for its infamous oils, olives, tapas and wine and they can all be bought at a great cheap price across all the regions in Spain. Whether it be in local shops or markets, or grown/harvested directly from home, these are the best places to go for these authentic Spanish gifts.

Jaen, also sometimes referred to as the world capital of olive oil, sells oil at fantastic prices, with their cheapest high-quality oil selling for less than €6.50. While olives across all of Andalucia sell for less than €3-4 a jar.

Spanish wines retail from €3 onwards in most shops, with the best and cheapest best quality wine being found in Rioja, also known as The Fine Wine Capital of Spain, going for less than €10. With scenic views of the vineyards, this would be a great place to visit or to think about buying produce from next time you’re in the shops.

This is further shown in the serrano ham market, where you can get a 120-gram pack for around €2.28 in any supermarket.

