The cost of basic essentials now against last year in Spain

By Victoria Scott • 07 November 2022 • 16:36

Are you double checking your receipts now? How the cost of living has impacted our need for essentials Image: DenysKurbatov/Shutterstock.com

With the cost of living continuing to impact our day-to-day lives, do you realise that you are spending more on your trolley or basket worth of groceries?

Here are your essentials and just how much they have changed over the year.

Milk

Milk, we use it in our teas, coffees, and cereals. In 2021, the average litre of milk cost €0.79 and now, nearing the end of 2022, the average litre of milk costs 85 cents.

Bread and butter

Bread and butter, the family favourite especially on a chilly afternoon, the quick breakfast to get the kids out to their school in the mornings or when you feel like you need a little bit of home. The standard white loaf in 2021, was €1.13 and today can be up to €1.25 – €1.50 euros!

In February 2021, a block of Butter was 98cents, while in November 2022, it is now up to €1.95 – a steep increase for some golden goodness.

Cereal

Between March 2021, and March 2022, the cost of the average supermarket shop has increased by a huge 9.4 per cent. With a noticeable increase in living costs, it is becoming harder for ordinary people to survive.

In 2021, boxes of cereal varied from €1.20 to €4.20. Now, in 2022, boxes of cereal vary between €0.70 to €7,10, making it more difficult to have the cereal-ously best breakfast food.

Fresh produce

The joys of a crisp apple, fresh oranges and perfectly ripe tomatoes are also feeling the pressure in the cost-of-living crisis. The price difference in comparison to this year and last year is noticeably shown in our five-a-day.

Fresh produce of fruit and veg in 2021, on average for 1kg of produce was €2.05. Today the average price is between €2.65 and €3.

Laundry detergent

The luxury of glorious-smelling fresh sheets has also continued to rise. A box of cleaning capsules for laundry (pack of 25) in 2021 was between €3.20 and €4.00. While now they are €6 euros –€7.25 euros.

With the cost of living increasing, this figure will only remain to get higher, as shown by comparing the cost of food in Spain, increasing by 14.40 per cent in September 2022, and the same month in 2021.

What is causing it?

With the ongoing and ever-changing political and economic climate worldwide, the price of living and essentials have risen. With the Covid-19 pandemic Spain was already witnessing an increase in electricity and fuel, however, with the added pressure of the war in Ukraine the rate of inflation has also caused an increase.

How can we combat this?

The Spanish government have put in place rules and regulations to help the ordinary person live. This is shown in how all rail travel is free until December 2023, a gas and electricity cap of 40 euro per megawatt-hour, and talks on capping basic food essentials to help with the ongoing problem.

