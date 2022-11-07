By Guest Writer • 07 November 2022 • 16:13

Fight between good and evil Credit: Alpha Music España Facebook

THE Nutcracker is a Christmas highlight and wherever the ballet is performed it quickly sells out but this year Marbella will welcome a very different version.

The Nutcracker on Ice follows the story of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King with the unforgettable music of Peter Tchaikovsky and there will be just six performances at Christmas with two taking place in Marbella at the Congress Palace.

Although the show has been running for many years and toured much of Europe, this is a special edition for Spain presented by Alpha Music España and Agenda Production Berlin which transports the audience to a magical world of fairy tales where dreams come true.

The cast is made up of professional figure skaters, circus acrobats on skates, gymnasts, cyclists, jugglers and tightrope walkers who combine the beauty of ballet on ice alongside spectacular and often breath-taking circus acts.

Using latest 3D techniques, top quality sound equipment and specially designed lighting, the show promises to appeal to audiences of all ages although tickets are not cheap, ranging from €40 to €100 depending on how near you are to the performers.

The two Marbella shows take place on Thursday December 22 from 8pm and Friday December 23 from 6pm so visit https://www.alphamusic.es/web/tour/event to book tickets.

Thank you for reading ‘The Nutcracker is a Christmas highlight’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.