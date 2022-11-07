Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy lists five conditions for peace talks with Moscow

By Chris King • 07 November 2022 • 23:46

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy the Ukrainian President. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

A list of five conditions that have to be met by Moscow before any peace talks can begin has been revealed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In his nightly address to the nation this Monday, November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated the conditions under which he would be ready for negotiations with Moscow.

Posting on his Telegram channel, he listed the five things that would need to be met by Vladimir Putin before they could ever sit down.

Restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine with the return of territories annexed to the Russian Federation; Respect for the UN; Compensation for all losses; Punishment of every war criminal; A guarantee that this will never happen again.

Strana also reported that Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, once again confirmed the position of the Ukrainian leadership. he said that any negotiations with Russia can only take place after the withdrawal of its troops from the country’s territory.

A report from the New York Times today claimed that officials in Kyiv have started planning the evacuation of three million residents from the city in the event of a complete power outage.

The Kyiv City State Administration clarified that the system is ready for such a step, but now the authorities are not yet thinking of carrying out the evacuation.

According to an article today in the Washington Post, the US government has privately asked Zelenskyy to “show openness to negotiations with the Russian Federation.” The newspaper’s sources believe that Zelenskyy can support the negotiations and eventually make concessions, as reported by Strana Today.

___________________________________________________________

