14-year-old boy dead after being hit by a tram while on his bike in Milan

By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 12:07

A tram in Italy. Credit: Songquan Deng/Shutterstock.com.

A TEENAGE boy has died after being hit by a tram while on his bike in Italy.

The tragedy occurred in Tito Livio, in the Calvairate area of ​​Milan around 8.15 am on Tuesday.

The boy, aged 14, is reported to have been on a bicycle and ended up under an Atm tram near a school, Alberto Einstein.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including the fire department, which extracted the body of the cyclist from under the tram. Medical workers were unable to do anything to save the 14-year-old, who died instantly.

Around 118 health workers were also on-site, with a 45-year-old man, the driver of the tram, taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The tram travelled on a lane exclusively reserved for trams and at the moment it is not clear why or how the boy ended up on the tracks.

It is reported that the impact between the young man and the tram took place on the right side of the tram, which runs alongside the car lane.

Atm expressed its condolences to the boy’s family, while the local police began investigations into what led up to the tragedy.

