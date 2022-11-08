Best private doctors on the Costa del Sol

By Victoria Scott • 08 November 2022 • 10:36

When visiting or moving to a new place, one thing that will help your peace of mind is ensuring that you have a reliable and highly reputable healthcare service available just in case you need it. Fortunately, the Spanish healthcare system is considered to be one of the best in the world and there are many private doctors along the Costa del Sol to provide you and your family with easily accessible medical attention.

1. Deutsche Arztpraxis Clinic

Located in La Cala de Mjias, Deutsche Arztpraxis Clinic is operated by Doctor Lorenzo da Silva and Dr Gabriel Grabowski.

The highly trained, educated and experienced staff will treat you with Deutsche Arztpraxis Clinics´ state-of-the-art equipment while offering care to those who need it most in English, German and Spanish. Services include medical examinations, periodic check-ups, and special services all listed and shown on their website.

Open: 9am until 4pm Monday to Friday

Address: La Cala de Mijas Clinic Dr Lorenzo da Silva (former Dr Hakman Clinic), Butibamba Building 3-4 Paseo Costa del Sol, 1029649 Mijas Costa (Malaga)

Contact: +34 952 49 30 35

2. Helicopteros Sanitarios Fuengirola

Helicopteros are a 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year health care service, with a fleet of mobile intensive care units, Specialist Doctors and ambulances equipped with the most advanced medical technology and mobile electro-medical equipment used to assist patients wherever they may be.

Helicopteros Sanitarios’ staff in Spain comprise over 250 highly qualified operatives who have to date responded to over 1,196,435.00 medical emergencies and requests for assistance and in so doing have been credited as being directly responsible for saving over 14,863,000 lives.

Open: 24/7

Address: Plaza San Rafael, 10, Los Boliches, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga

Contact: +34 952 81 67 67

3. Boris International Medical Clinic

Located in Mijas Costa and Marbella, Boris International Medical Clinic has robust medical teams in various medical specialities, aimed at providing comprehensive care to their patients. With specialised multilingual staff, that speak several languages including Spanish, English and Russian. This allows for the Boris International Medical Clinic team to cater to the needs of every domestic and international client seeking their medical services.

Open: 9:30am until 6:30pm Monday to Friday

Mijas Costa address: Rio Benamargosa, 15, Mijas Costa (Malaga)

Marbella Address: Av. de Barcelona, 8, 29670 Marbella, Málaga

Contact: +34 951 00 11 22

4. Elysium

Located in Marbella, Nueva Andalucia Elysium is an authorised Medical Centre in Marbella where you can receive the best personalised medical care and attention from qualified doctors. This medical centre specialises in services such as podiatry and Biomechanics, General Medicine and Acupuncture, Aesthetic Medicine, Dentistry and Clinical Analysis Laboratory.

Languages include English and Spanish.

Open: 9am until 6pm Monday to Friday

Address: C. Río Elba, 3, 29660 Marbella, Málaga

Contact: +34 951 24 55 04

5. Excelan

Located in Marbella, Excelan is operated by a highly trained multidisciplinary team that will make sure you get the best care 24/7.

Their services are tailored to those who need them, wherever and whenever you want, 24 hours a day. With private ambulances, home health care and multilingual attention in English, Russian and Spanish. Also offering offer the revolutionary anti-hangover treatment Doctor Hangover ®, Excelan’s elite services are not like any other.

Languages include English and Spanish.

Open: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Address: Pl. Joaquín Gómez Agüera, 5, 29601 Marbella, Málaga

Contact: +34 952 77 12 85

6. Clinica NorMed

Located in Marbella, Clinica NorMed is a Norwegian and Spanish medical clinic, which offers family medicine (GP) and various medical specialities to residents and tourists on the Costa del Sol. Operated by Dr Beate Abraham-Nilsen, a medical specialist who has Norwegian and Spanish medical authorisation, in ear, nose and throat diseases, head and neck surgery and family medicine.

Additionally, Clinica NorMed are in new and modern premises ensuring that, your medical problems will be addressed in the best possible way. The equipment is modern, and they also perform endoscopic examinations and some surgery at the clinic.

Languages include Dutch, English, German, and Spanish.

Open: Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm, Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Centro Comercial Elviria, Oficina 2, 29604 Marbella, Málaga

Contact: +34 952 83 63 77

7. Clinic El Campanario

Located in Sitio de Calahonda, Clinic El Campanario is operated by ten plus highly skilled doctors ranging in various practices and services. Clinic El Campanario are committed to the health of their patients and offer services in family medicine, clinical analysis, pediatric surgery, and physiotherapy with plenty more services and treatments also available.

Their experienced team is at your disposal and, Since 1995, their care model has been based on comprehensive care for patients in the Sitio de Calahonda area, most of whom are foreign, elderly and do not speak Spanish.

Languages include English and Spanish.

Open: 9am until 2pm and 5pm until 7pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9am until 2pm and 5:40pm until 7pm on Thursdays, 10am until 2pm on Saturdays, closed Sundays

* Thursday afternoon only with previous appointment*

Address: El Campanario Medical Center, Av. de España, 20, Local 5, 29649 Calahonda, Málaga

Telephone: +34 952 93 33 77

Mobile: +34 619 401 570

8. Orthopaedic Clinic ‘Clinica Sandalf’

Located in Arroyo de Miel, Benalmadena, Clinica Sandalf founded in 2000, are fully licensed and well-established private outpatient medical clinic for orthopaedic surgery, hand & foot surgery, hip & knee surgery, joint keyhole surgery (arthroscopy), joint replacements with more treatments and services shown on their website, Clinical Sandalf have a wealth of experience to help you with anything you may need.

With their outpatient treatment in the Clinic’s own facilities, Clinica Sandalf are there to care for you every step of the way.

Languages include English, German and Spanish.

Open: 10am until 3pm on Mondays, 1pm until 6pm on Tuesdays, 10am until 3pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3pm until 7pm on Fridays

Address: Calle Mercurio, 75, 29631 Arroyo de La Miel, Malaga

Contact: +34 952 57 77 66

9. Doctor/ Läkare 24h Nerja Medical Centre

Located in Nerja, Nerja Medical centre is operated by multilingual English and Swedish doctors and medical staff. Available to attend to your every medical need, be it an emergency or just a general consultation.

They are available 24 hours a day in your home, hotel or at their medical centre in Nerja, with in-person, online or telephone appointments and their own 24/7 emergency centre.

Languages include English, Swedish, and Spanish.

Open: 9am until 3pm Monday to Saturday, 24/7 emergencies and other times by appointment only

Address: Calle San Miguel, 14, 29780, Nerja, Malaga Covering Nerja, Torrox, Frigiliana La Herradura and Almuñecar

Contact: +34 622 09 45 54

10. Hospital Ochoa

Located in Marbella, Hospital Ochoa aims to deliver the best healthcare possible by providing patients with state-of-the-art technology and personalised care. They possess over 36 medical specialities and implement the highest quality treatment through their modern facilities by investing in first-rate professionals. They also have a 24-hour emergency line and department, with one-hour free parking.

Hospital Ochoa are dedicated to self-improvement, personalised care and efficiency, values that position them at the forefront of healthcare on the Costa del Sol.

Languages include English and Spanish.

Open: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Address: Paseo Marítimo de Marbella, Edif. Mayoral s/n, 29602 Marbella

Contact: +34 952 86 14 00

