BREAKING: Legendary Scottish rock vocalist passes away at the age of 76

Dam McCafferty, lead vocalist with Scottish rock band Nazareth passed away at the age of 76.

Dan McCafferty, the legendary lead vocalist of the Scottish rock band Nazareth has passed away at the age of 76. His death was confirmed in a Facebook post from Pete Agnew, his former bandmate, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Agnew wrote: “Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend, and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time”.

Nazareth were one of the biggest names in rock music at the height of their success in the 1970s. Their debut hit ‘Broken Down Angel’, was followed by classics including ‘Bad Bad Boy’, ‘This Flight Tonight’, ‘My White Bicycle’, and the band’s cover of ‘Love Hurts’.

In 1875, the band released their legendary album ‘Hair Of The Dog’, which went on to sell in excess of two million copies worldwide. Guns N’Roses famously covered the title track some years later.

The band was formed in 1968 in Dunfermline, Scotland, by original members McCafferty, Agnew on bass guitar, Manny Charlton on guitar, and Darrell Sweet on drums.

Health issues in August 2013 forced the man with one the most iconic voices in rock history to pack in touring. Speaking with Classic Rock at the time, Dan told them: “I could make another record, but getting up to do an hour and three-quarters, and get people to pay money to come and see me – I can’t do that”. The singer revealed that he was suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

