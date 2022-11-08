BREAKING: Original EastEnders legend passes away at the age of 92

By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 18:53

Bill Treacher, the actor who played the character of Arthur Fowler in the BBC soap EastEnders, passed away aged 92.

Veteran acting star Bill Treacher, best known for his EastEnders character Arthur Fowler, passed away on Saturday evening, November 5, at the age of 92. His death was confirmed today, Tuesday 8, by family members, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

In a statement, they wrote: “The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022. He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie”.

“Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed. The family respectfully request privacy at this time”, it concluded.

Bill was reported in 2015 to be suffering from ataxia, which is a medical disorder that can affect a person’s co-ordination, balance, and speech.

The acclaimed actor appeared in the award-winning BBC soap from 1985 through to 1996 and was one of the original cast members. His storyline in the show came to a sad ending when Arthur was found dead in his beloved allotment having suffered a brain haemorrhage.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher”, said an EastEnders spokeswoman. “As one of our original cast members, Bill created a much-loved character in Arthur Fowler, and, alongside Wendy Richard, they created an iconic family in the Fowlers who still remain at the heart of the show”.

She continued: “Bill left EastEnders in 1996, so it is a true testament to both he and the character that he created in Arthur that he is still thought of so fondly. Bill will always be remembered for his charm, sense of humour – with a smile that lit up the room – and more importantly, as a family man who was devoted to his wife and children”.

“Bill will forever be held in great affection by everyone at EastEnders and all those that loved watching him. Rest in peace Bill and thank you for the memories”, she concluded.

It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Bill Treacher. Bill & his character, Arthur Fowler, will forever be held in great affection by everyone at EastEnders. Rest in peace, Bill.

Chris Clenshaw, the executive producer of EastEnders commented: “Like so many, I grew up watching EastEnders with the beloved Arthur Fowler on his allotment, one of Walford’s originals who can still be described as a true heart of the Square”.

“To this day, Arthur Fowler is still so fondly remembered by the audience and that is due to the character that Bill created and the reason why the Fowler name is still very much alive in Albert Square, as are the great memories of those that worked with Bill. We send all our love and thoughts to Bill’s wife and family”.

