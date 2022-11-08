BREAKING: Russian Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Russia’s Kostroma

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 16:44

A RUSSIAN Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the Kostroma region of Russia with five people on board, according to emergency services on Tuesday, November 8.

Speaking to Russian media outlet TASS, an emergency services source said: “In the Kostroma region, about four kilometres from the Sokerkino airport, a Mi-2 helicopter crashed while performing an ambulance flight.

“There were five people on board.”

According to initial reports, the helicopter was flying from Sharya.

There have been casualties, however, the number has not yet been released.

Governor Sergei Sitnikov rushed to the scene, according to Russian news outlet RIA.

The aircraft belongs to the Kostroma air company.

The regional EMERCOM department confirmed to RIA Novosti that the helicopter was forced to make a hard landing, although the cause of the crash has not been specified at this time.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

