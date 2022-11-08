Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeni Prigozhin claims he interfered in US elections Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Seattle police responding to reports of active shooter at Ingraham high school

By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 19:30

Legendary Scottish rock vocalist passes away at the age of 76

An active shooter has been reported at the Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington, with police units said to be responding.

 

Seattle Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter this afternoon, Tuesday, November 8, at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington. They have advised members of the public to stay clear of the area in the immediate vicinity of the educational facility.

The school is located in the 1800 block of N135th and the latest reports suggest that one person has been injured.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading