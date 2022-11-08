By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 19:30

Legendary Scottish rock vocalist passes away at the age of 76

An active shooter has been reported at the Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington, with police units said to be responding.

Seattle Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter this afternoon, Tuesday, November 8, at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington. They have advised members of the public to stay clear of the area in the immediate vicinity of the educational facility.

The school is located in the 1800 block of N135th and the latest reports suggest that one person has been injured.

One person reportedly injured. This is a developing situation. Please avoid the area. PIO will be responding to the scene. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2022

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a school in the 1800 block of N 135th. More information as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.