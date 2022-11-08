By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 18:38

Legendary Scottish rock vocalist passes away at the age of 76

Actor Tom Owen, star of Britain’s longest-running comedy series ‘Last Of The Summer Wine’ passed away at the age of 73.

Tom Owen, who played the character Tom Simmonite for 10 years in BBC TV’s ‘Last Of The Summer Wine’ passed away today, Tuesday, November 8, at the age of 73. His death was confirmed in a statement from his family. It read: “He passed away peacefully and is survived by his two children, James and William, and ex-wife, Mary”.

The actor continued a family tradition in 2000 when he joined what has become the UK’s longest-running comedy series. He was cast in the comedy classic as the long-lost son of his real-life father Bill Owen, who previously played one of the three original main characters of Compo Simmonite. Bill sadly died from cancer in 1999.

Speaking in 2000 about the call he received from Alan Bell, the producer of ‘Last Of The Summer Wine’, Tom said: “It was two or three days after Dad had died”.

“Obviously, my mind was on other things, like organising the funeral, and it hadn’t occurred to me at all that I would be approached to play Compo’s long-lost son. Alan suggested the idea to me and I thought about it for two seconds before saying yes”, he explained.

Thanks to his father, Tom landed his first-ever job at Leatherhead Theatre in Surrey as an assistant stage manager after leaving school. Just one year later he landed a similar job at the Westminster Theatre.

These positions kick-started a long career in acting. Roles soon came his way in top television shows including ‘The Hello Goodbye Man’, ‘The Bill’, and ‘Upstairs Downstairs’, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

Have you seen "Last Wine of Summer", the hero of this sitcom has died, he is the wonderful actor Tom Owen ❤ 😪 pic.twitter.com/oSC4UymL3P — معتز مجدى 🍾🍷🍒 (@MoatazMMagdy) November 8, 2022

